\nIsraeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz congratulated the United States and Canada for classifying Samidoun as a terror organization.\n\n"Israel welcomes The US and Canada’s listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity, recognizing the danger of Samidoun's role in inciting and financing terror.\n\n"The PFLP, with which Samidoun is affiliated, has a long history of terrorism, from plane hijackings in the 70s to the assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi and the brutal murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb in 2019. Samidoun has also praised Hamas' October 7th terror attacks against Israeli civilians.\n\n"The PFLP continues to operate and promote terrorism through Samidoun in various countries around the world. US and Canada's action, following Germany's ban on the organization, is an important step in combating terrorism.\n\n"Even innocent-looking NGOs can actually be a front for murderous ideology and terror financing.\n\n"Terrorism has no place in any society."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n