\nIt has been cleared for publication that the ISA and Israel Police's Unit of International Crime Investigations exposed an Iranian intelligence cell that worked to enlist and operate Israeli citizens.\n\nAs part of the investigation, the agencies arrested Vladimir Warkovski, aged 35 from Petah Tikva, after he carried out various tasks for Iranian intelligence agents. Some of the tasks were filmed by Warkovski and he was paid to complete them. The suspect communicated with his Iranian operators in English and bought a special telephone to do so.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n