\nFormer US President Donald Trump called on Vice President Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test.\n\n"I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility," Trump wrote on X. "Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally 'bonkers,' with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked. Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!"\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n