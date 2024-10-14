\nCoordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, today (Monday, 14 October 2024), at his office in Tel Aviv, met with UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Gaza Hostages Director Sir Charles Hay. They discussed the situation of the hostages and efforts for their release, international efforts to assist in their return and Israel-UK cooperation on the issue.\n\nThis evening, they will attend a memorial ceremony for the October 7 massacre, at the British Ambassador's residence in Ramat Gan.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n