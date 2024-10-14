\nIsraeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen commented on accusations that Israel intentionally harmed UNIFIL forces in Lebanon.\n\n"The State of Israel is not interested in harming UNIFIL forces.\n\n"However, these forces have contributed nothing to maintaining stability and security in the region, have not ensured the enforcement of UN resolutions, and serve as a shield for Hezbollah, a terrorist organization and an Iranian proxy.\n\n"UN Secretary-General Guterres, it's time for you to respond to the request sent to you, remove UNIFIL from the conflict areas, and stop playing into Iran's hands," he wrote.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n