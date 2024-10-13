\nUNIFIL claims that Israeli tanks assaulted one of its positions in Ramyah, southern Lebanon.\n\n"At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism, saying that IDF presence was putting peacekeepers in danger," the organization stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n