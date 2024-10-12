\nIn the years before the October 7, 2023 , attack on Israel, Hamas leaders planned a "far deadlier" wave of terror attacks, potentially including a September 11th-style attack on a Tel Aviv skyscraper, the Washington Post reported.\n\nThe report said that plans included using trains, boats, and potentially horse-drawn chariots, as well as parallel attacks by allied terror groups for a simultaneous assault on Israel's northern, southern, and eastern borders.\n\nThe report, based on 59 pages of letters and planning documents in Arabic, are a "fraction" of what the IDF has confiscated since Israel began its ground invasion into Gaza on October 27, 2023.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n