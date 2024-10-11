\nIran's ambassador to the UN on Thursday eulogized Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Beirut.\n\nIsrael's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said in response, "Unbelievable!!!! Iran’s ambassador to the UN just eulogized Hassan Nasrallah, a terrorist with the blood of tens of thousands of innocent Israelis, Americans and Europeans on his hands."\n\n"He said he was a 'critical factor for peace and stability in Lebanon' and said he was the 'best remaining hope for advancing the ceasefire process.' You cannot make this up," added Danon.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n