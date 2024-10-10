\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication that Sergeant Major (Res.) Ronny Ganizate, aged 36, from Giv'at Shmuel, a soldier in the 5030th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), fell during combat in southern Lebanon.\n\nDuring the incident in which Sergeant Major (Res.) Ronny Ganizate fell, a reservist from the 5030th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n