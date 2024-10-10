\nThe Palestinian Authority (PA) Representative in the UN, Riyad Mansour, tried to interrupt Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon’s speech at the Security Council on Wednesday, and accused the Security Council of calling for a ceasefire for a year and failing to enforce its resolutions towards Israel.\n\nAmbassador Danon responded to Mansour, “You have been talking for so long and you have not even once mentioned the hostages who are being held in Gaza - that is the reason why we started this war!”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n