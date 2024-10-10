\nNational Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz responded to the Supreme Court's ruling that will be a gender-segregated prayer at Meir Garden in Tel Aviv on Yom Kippur.\n\n"The ruling of the Supreme Court must be respected, and I hope that everyone who welcomes it will respect the rulings of the Supreme Court even when they are contrary to his opinion. On the eve of Yom Kippur, and after the year we have endured, a national and personal soul-searching should have led to the conclusion that in order to listen to one another, to consider and reach agreements in the public sphere - you don't need a municipality or courts, you need people," Gantz said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n