\nCoordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, has held a series of working meetings with his American counterpart, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage AffairsRoger Carstens, who is currently visiting Israel.\n\nThe two held multiple meetings, during which they discussed efforts to recover thehostages and their cooperation in the field of intelligence.\n\nIn addition, the two visited the Intelligence Heritage Center (MIH) in Gallit, received reviews of information and items seized by IDF forces in Gaza and viewed videos, photographs and exhibits related to the atrocities of October 7 and the kidnappings on that day.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n