\n\nThe Office of the Minister of Defense: Last week Defense Secretary Austin invited the Minister of Defense for a professional visit to the US. The Minister of Defense informed the Prime Minister of the invitation and the two agreed that the Minister would prepare to fly on Tuesday night, after holding security discussions.\n\n\n\nAt the Prime Minister's request, the Defense Minister postponed his trip last night until after the Prime Minister held a political conversation with the President of the United States. The Defense Minister is a representative of the Israeli government and the Prime Minister, and any political trip will only be carried out with official approval.\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n