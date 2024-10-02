\nThe IDF cleared for publication that seven soldiers fell in battle in southern Lebanon.\n\nCpt. Harel Etinger, 23 from Eli, a squad commander in the Egoz Unit.\n\nCpt. Itai Ariel Giat, 23 from Shoham, an officer in the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.\n\nNoam Barzilay, 22, from Kochav Yair, a soldier in the Egoz Unit.\n\nOr Mantzur, 21, from Beit Aryeh, a soldier in the Egoz Unit.\n\nNazar Itkin, 21, from Kiryat Ata, a soldier in the Egoz Unit.\n\nAlmken Terefe, 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.\n\nIdo Broyer, 21, from Nes Tziona, a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n