\nThe IAF conducted precise strikes on terrorists who were operating inside Hamas command and control centers in the northern Gaza Strip. The command and control centers, which were embedded inside compounds that previously served as the "Muscat" and "Rimal" Schools, were used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence information.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n