\nThe Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen claim that they targeted a military target of the "Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area with a 'Jaffa' drone, and also targeted military targets in Umm al-Rashrash 'Eilat' area using four Samad-4 drones."\n\nAccording to the rebels the two operations have achieved their objectives successfully.\n\n"The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the steadfast mujahideen in Palestine and Lebanon for their defense of the nation as it confronts the Israeli-American aggression and their schemes aimed to subjugate all countries and peoples, and affirms their practical support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples until the aggression is defeated and its criminal plans and expansionist conspiracies are thwarted.\n\n"The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all Arab and Islamic nations to break the silence and participate actively in this fateful battle, as we are on the first anniversary of its blessed spark, and will continue with Allah's help until the promised victory is achieved," the Houthis wrote in a statement.\n\n \n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n