\nIDF troops have begun limited, localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah terror targets in the border area of southern Lebanon\n\nIn accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.\n\nThe IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months.\n\nThe Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area.\n\nThese operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation “Northern Arrows” will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas.\n\nThe IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n