\nThe IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded in the area of the western Galilee at 4:22 p.m. and between 3:39 and 3:42 p.m., approximately 35 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted, and several fell in the area.\n\nSince this morning, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets throughout Lebanon, including command centers, weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, launchers, and additional terror infrastructure sites. Moreover, terror infrastructure where terrorists operated in southern Lebanon was struck.\n\n"The IDF will continue to strike Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and degrade its military capabilities in Lebanon," the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n