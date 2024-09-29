\nIsraeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon commented on Iran's request to hold a Security Council meeting following the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.\n\n"Iran, which is the number one exporter of terrorism in the world, has shamelessly addressed the UN Security Council with a complaint against the State of Israel and has demanded a Security Council meeting. Since October 8, Iran has been attacking Israel on several fronts - through Hezbollah from the north, through Hamas from the south and through the Houthis. Iran needs to be held accountable for its attempts to destabilize the region. The Security Council must impose sanctions on Iran and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.\n\n"The State of Israel is in a just and defensive war like no other. We will not accept moral preaching from a country that is a factory for terrorism."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n