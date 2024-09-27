\nThe IDF announced that this morning (Friday), rockets were fired toward the areas of Haifa and the Krayot.\n\nA short while ago, the launcher from which the rockets were fired was swiftly struck by IAF fighter jets.\n\nIn dozens of additional strikes, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure sites and terrorist cells belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in numerous areas in southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IDF is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure.\n\nIn a separate incident, following the sirens that sounded between 9:59 and 10:00 in the Lower Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The majority of them were intercepted.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n