\nThe Prime Minster's Office released a statement about the US-led efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon.\n\n"Due to a lot of misreporting around the US-led ceasefire initiative, it is important to clarify a few points. Earlier this week, the United States shared with Israel its intention to put forward, together with other international and regional partners, a ceasefire proposal in Lebanon," the statement said.\n\n"Israel shares the aims of the US-led initiative of enabling people along our northern border to return safely and securely to their homes. Israel appreciates the US efforts in this regard because the US role is indispensable in advancing stability and security in the region."\n\n"Our teams met (Thursday, Sept. 26) to discuss the US initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of returning people safely to their homes. We will continue those discussions in the coming days," the statement concluded.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n