\nThe IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded between 19:39 and 19:42 in the area of HaCarmel, three UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of them were intercepted. The details are under review.\n\nOver the last two hours, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a number of extensive strikes on dozens of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa and several different areas in southern Lebanon. The strikes are ongoing.\n\nThe IAF struck and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure in which weapons were stored, as well as dozens of launchers that were aimed toward Israeli territory.\n\nOver the past day, Hezbollah terrorists fired dozens of rockets from the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon toward Israeli civilians.\n\nThe IAF is currently conducting strikes on weapons storage facilities in the area.\n\nThe IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n