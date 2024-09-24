\nThe IDF announced that the Nahal Brigade is continuing to conduct precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area, under the command of the 162nd Division.\n\nIn a recent encounter, soldiers from the 46th Battalion identified a terrorist armed with an RPG missile aimed at the soldiers, posing an immediate threat. The troops quickly coordinated to operate and eliminate the terrorist.\n\nDuring operations in the Rafah area, the Nahal Brigade located weapons, including: rifles, munitions, ammunition, communication devices, and military vests.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n