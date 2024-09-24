\nThe IDF announced that over the past day, the Israeli Air Force fighter jet squadrons conducted hundreds of operational sorties in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians and degrade Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and capabilities in Lebanon. Approximately 2,000 munitions were used in strikes on approximately 1,500 terrorist infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory. IAF fighter jets are continuing their activity, conducting strikes even at this time.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n