\nThe Israel Police announced on Monday night that the officers and commanders who were involved in attacking haredi protesters in Beit Shemesh will be removed from operational activity.\n\n"From a preliminary viewing of the videos, it appears that the conduct of the police officers in the incident is not consistent with what is expected of them as police officers and with the values of the Israel Police. In accordance with what has been said and at this stage, the police officers and commanders involved will be removed from operational activity, until administrative measures are considered in their case."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n