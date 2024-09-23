\nThe Teachers' Union on Sunday night announced the successful conclusion of the negotiations with the Treasury, during which it was agreed that no salary would be deducted from the teachers over the recent strike and that they would receive a one-time grant of 9,600 shekels per position, relative to the scope of their position. \n\nIt was also agreed that starting in September, teachers' salaries will increase by 1,200 shekels per month, relative to the scope of their position. Also, many teachers will receive a percentage increase for performing their duties and the shortening of dismissal procedure planned by the Ministry of Finance will be canceled.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n