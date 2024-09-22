\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee: "Nasrallah made a big mistake when he tied himself to Gaza. Hezbollah is in disarray, they are constantly appointing deputies and deputies to deputies, there's substantial damage to Hezbollah which will help in the south as well.\n\n"We, first of all, want to root out the arms, first of all, we are rooting out Hamas, we are increasingly destroying its military arm. 90% of the residents of the south returned home, and there are 101 hostages, half of whom are alive."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n