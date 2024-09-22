\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the southern Golan area, the IAF successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from the east. Rocket and missile sirens sounded following the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interception. No damage or injuries were reported.\n\nThis morning, IAF fighter jets, with the intelligence direction of the IDF and Northern Command, struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers and military structures in dozens of areas in southern Lebanon.\n\nIn addition, overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah launchers and military infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n