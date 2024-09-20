\nReports in Lebanon on Friday evening indicated that the body of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, whom the IDF said had been eliminated in a strike in Beirut, had been identified and his family has been notified.\n\nHezbollah has not yet officially confirmed his death.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n