\nThe UN Security Council will meet today (Thursday) at 10:00 AM New York time to discuss recent events in Judea and Samaria.\n\nIsrael’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, will speak at the debate and stress that Iran is the malevolent force orchestrating the terrorist organizations across the Middle East, noting that “while Hezbollah acts against Israel from the north, Hamas from Gaza, and the Houthis from Yemen, the terror cells operating in Judea and Samaria are Iran’s attack dogs, sent to spread destruction and death throughout the region.”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n