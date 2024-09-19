\n\nThe Ministry of Health received notification of a dog infected with rabies that was found in Kfar Yafia, near Tzfat. Currently, no humans have been exposed to the dog.\n\n\n \n\n\nThe Ministry of Health asks that anyone who was in contact, or whose animals came into contact, with the infected animal or a stray animal, between September 2 and 16, to urgently contact the health office in Nazareth or closest to their place of residence, or to go to a hospital emergency room, to consider providing preventive care.\n\n\n \n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n