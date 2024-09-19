\nOvernight, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Chihine, Taybeh, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon.\n\nIn addition, IDF artillery struck in several areas in southern Lebanon.\n\n"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF stressed.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n