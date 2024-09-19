\nMany Israelis reported on Wednesday night that they had received a text message on their mobile phones, under the title "Emergency Alert", urging them to go into shelters.\n\nA suspicious link was attached to the message, and there was a spelling error in its wording.\n\nThe Home Front Command said in response: "Fake messages have been circulating in the last few hours calling on citizens to enter shelters - the message was not issued on behalf of the Home Front Command or any other official. In order to avoid doubts - no directive to enter shelters was given in the last hour."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n