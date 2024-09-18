\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists operating within a command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the "Ibn Al-Haytam" School in the area of Gaza City.\n\nAccording to the IDF, the command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist activities against IDF troops and the State of Israel.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n