\nEarlier today (Wednesday), a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area off the coast of Rosh HaNikra was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. Sirens were not sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration between 4:32 and 4:36 in the area of the Sea of Galilee, a UAV that was approaching from Iraq was intercepted by IAF fighter jets. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 6:12 in the area of Metula, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was determined to be a false identification. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper Galilee area, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n