\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Wednesday morning cleared for publication the names of four soldiers who fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.\n\nCaptain Daniel Mimon Toaff, aged 23, from Moreshet, a Deputy Company Commander from the 'Shaked' Battalion, 'Givati' Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.\n\n- Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, aged 20, from Kibbutz Mishmarot, a Paramedic in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.\n\n- Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, aged 20, from Yoshivia, a soldier in the 'Shaked' Battalion, 'Givati' Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.\n\n- Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon, aged 21, from Elazar, a soldier from the 'Shaked' Battalion, 'Givati' Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n