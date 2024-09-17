\nMK Ohad Tal and David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, visited Regent University today.\n\nAfter a joint interview to \nCBN\n, the two spoke together to hundreds of university students.\n\nMK Tal outlined the various threats that Israel is facing, noting that they all have a common source: Iran.\n\n"Iran is not only an enemy of Israel," said Tal. "It’s also an enemy of the US. I hope that the Administration will acknowledge that as well, and give Israel the full backing we deserve."\n\n"We need to recognize the true enemy and fight it together, for the sake of Israel and the entire world".\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n