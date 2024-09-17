\nLebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 'We condemn Israeli cyber attack and will submit complaint to UN Security Council'\n\nLebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has begun preparing a complaint to the UN Security Council against Israel due to the explosion of the communication devices: 'We strongly condemn the Israeli cyber attack that led to the explosion of a large number of communication devices in several areas of Lebanon. The Israeli escalation is dangerous and includes threats to expand the war in Lebanon. We have begun to prepare a complaint to the UN Security Council.'\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n