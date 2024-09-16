\nIsrael's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the Palestinian Authority (PA) after it accused the IDF of "killing Palestinian teenagers".\n\n"The Palestinians are continuing their campaign of lies against the IDF and Israel — and, this time, the Palestinian delegation to the UN is lying, as well, with a false tweet accusing Israel of killing 'Palestinian teenagers' in the 'Palestinian territories.' But just as these Palestinians revealed themselves, these were not innocent teenagers. They were terrorists," said Danon.\n\n"This is just one example of the many lies the Palestinians spread against Israel. However, we will not be silent, and we will continue to expose the lies and fight for the truth," he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n