\nForeign Minister Israel Katz marked the fourth anniversary of the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab stating: "Today, we mark 4 years since the Abraham Accords - historic agreements that reflect a shared destiny and have positively transformed the Middle East politically, in security, economically, socially, and educationally.\n\n"The Abraham Accords have made peace in the region a reality, shattering the historical illusion that peace and prosperity in the Middle East are only possible under certain conditions, and proving that shared vision and cooperation are the path forward to a better future.\n\n"Despite the many challenges we face now and in the future, Israel will always be committed to working with its regional partners, with the hope of realizing the values of the Abraham Accords - and expanding the circle of peace to more countries."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n