\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on a Hamas command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Raazi El Shua' School in Beit Hanoun.\n\nAccording to the IDF, the command and control center was used by Hamas terrorists as an operational hideout, as well as a place to plan and carry out rocket and missile attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in recent weeks.\n\nThe IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.\n\n"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel," the IDF stated,\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n