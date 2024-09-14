\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\nSome of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n