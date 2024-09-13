\nThe three women who were arrested after placing leaflets with picture of the hostages at a synagogue in Herzliya were released on Friday evening under restrictive conditions.\n\nThey were ordered not to contact each other for 15 days, and not to approach the synagogue during this period. The three were also forbidden to contact MK Yuli Edelstein, who prays at the synagogue.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n