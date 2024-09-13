\nFollowing the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded between 14:22 and 14:29 in the Western Galilee area, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in the area. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of Yiftah, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\nFollowing the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded at 14:47 in the area of Zar'it and Shomera, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries were reported.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n