\nFollowing the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded in the upper Galilee area, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanese territory and falling in the area. The target did not fall within a community. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the siren that sounded a short while ago in the area of Misgav Am, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the siren that sounded a short while ago in the area of Snir, one projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area. No injuries were reported.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n