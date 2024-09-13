\nFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Tzfat, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\nMost were successfully intercepted, the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\nSirens alerting from rocket and missile launches were activated in the communities adjacent to Safed due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.\n\nIsrael Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating in the area of Birya to extinguish the fire that erupted due to a fall in the area.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n