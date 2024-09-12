\nDuring President Herzog’s historic visit to Albania on Thursday, the first visit by an Israeli president to the country, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama informed the President of his decision to open in Jerusalem, a new office that will serve as a commercial liaison office.\n\nAccording to the President's office, the decision marks a significant upgrade in the strong relationship between the two nations and represents a symbol of the deep friendship between the two peoples.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n