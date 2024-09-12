\nIsraeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon wrote in response to the publication of the names of 9 terrorists who were killed in the strike on a Hamas command center yesterday, "How surprising is it that the 'UNRWA workers' who were killed yesterday in the IDF attack are in fact NINE terrorists with blood on their hands, and some of them took part in the barbaric massacre on October 7?"\n\n"How long will the UN continue to bury its head in the sand and ignore the fact that Hamas terrorists have taken over UNRWA?\n\n"These murderers are not aid workers. They are terrorists with blood on their hands and were rightly eliminated," Danon wrote.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n