\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 17:11 in the area of Arab al-Aramshe, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in an open area. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 18:15 in the area of Mattat, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Several fallen projectiles were identified in the area of Mattat and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\nA short while ago, the IAF struck several Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in the area of Kharayeb in southern Lebanon. Additionally, a Hezbollah launcher was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.\n\nEarlier today, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Houla, Ayta ash Shab, and Marwahin in southern Lebanon.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n