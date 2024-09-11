\nLast week (Wednesday), in a joint IDF and ISA activity, directed by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Abu Reala from the Hamas Shati Battalion.\n\nReala took part in the October 7th Massacre, was involved in carrying out attacks on IDF troops throughout the war, and was one of the terrorists responsible for holding captive CPL Noa Marciano, who was abducted on October 7th massacre and was killed in the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.\n\nIn an additional IDF and ISA strike, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ayman Khaled Ahmed Abu Allahyani, a Nukhba terrorist, who took part in the attack on the Erez Humanitarian Crossing on October 7th.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n